Roddy Ricch claims that YouTuber Prieto Hunters tried to extort him for $50,000 after finding his Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance on “Racks in the Middle,” which he earned alongside Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy, inside of a storage unit.

On Monday (Dec. 2) night, during an Instagram Live session, the “Die Young” rapper detailed how the storage unit was lost in the first place and the frustrating ordeal of trying to get the award back. Roddy explained that his personal assistant had been in a “near-fatal accident,” which led Prieto Hunters to later purchase it for $280 in November.

“That’s how the storage was mishandled. Going back and forth to Miami, I just put my stuff in storage for safekeeping, knowing that when I get down to the house, it’s going to be there,” he explained. Roddy went on to share that he offered Prieto Hunters $10,000 for the Grammy and other clothing items, though the YouTuber apparently had other plans in mind.

"First, he asked me for an AP," the Compton native continued. "Then he asked for $50,000. So, it was never about, 'Oh, we're going to do it on just the strength of trying to get it back to you' and all that type of s**t. It was more so about a n**ga trying to get some clout off it or a n**ga trying to basically extort me for $50,000."

Prieto Hunters allegedly told Roddy to “go to sleep on it,” but the rapper emphasized his mind was already set. For context, “Racks in the Middle” was the final record Hussle released during his lifetime. It arrived as a loose single, with the accompanying visual effort having amassed over 214 million YouTube views at the time of reporting.

Roddy also spoke about the police station incident where one of his affiliates went to pick up the Grammy. According to the artist, Prieto Hunters showed up with “two cops and three n**gas with cameras.” Looking back on it all, he said, “The whole situation put a bad taste in everybody’s mouth.”

On a more positive note, Roddy’s upcoming project, THE NAVY ALBUM, will be out on Friday (Dec. 6). He teased the LP with singles like “911” and “Survivor’s Remorse” earlier in the year.