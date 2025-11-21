Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA performs during Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2024 and Sabrina Carpenter performs during her "Short n' Sweet" tour at Madison Square Garden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Sabrina Carpenter handed SZA pink fuzzy handcuffs during her LA tour stop.

The playful “arrest” is part of a recurring bit on Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet Tour,” which has included other celebrity guests.

The moment highlights the growing trend of surprise celebrity appearances and playful fan engagement on tour.

Sabrina Carpenter made another “arrest” during her run of “Short n’ Sweet Tour” shows at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. On Thursday (Nov. 20), the “Espresso” singer gave SZA her pink fuzzy handcuffs for being “too hot.”

“SZA?” Carpenter said after spotting the SOS songstress in the audience. “I’ve got some competition, s**t,” she joked, to which SZA motioned that wasn’t true. “No? OK, listen, where are you from?” the pop star asked, prompting a huge crowd reaction when she answered with her home state, New Jersey.

“They don’t always scream for other cities, so I love that,” Carpenter replied. She continued, “SZA, you know what they say, it’s cuffing season. You’re getting really flustered. Oh s**t, SOS, for real.” The Man’s Best Friend artist then dedicated a live performance of “Juno” to the Top Dawg Entertainment powerhouse. See the clip below.

On Monday (Nov. 17), Carpenter “arrested” sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning. Across the tour, she's taken quite a few lovely ladies into custody, including Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Ayo Edebiri and Clairo.

Carpenter released her latest album, Man’s Best Friend, in August. It arrived with the chart-topping “Manchild” and “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry,” the latter of which Nicki Minaj praised after the LP dropped.

SZA, meanwhile, is winding down a busy year. She added four new songs to SOS Deluxe: LANA before appearing as a guest during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The “All The Stars” collaborators then toured together on the “Grand National Tour,” which wrapped its European leg in August.

Next year, SZA is set for a big night at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Her and Lamar’s “luther” is up for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Song of the Year. “Crybaby” and “30 For 30” are also in the running for other categories.