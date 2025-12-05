Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SAILORR performs onstage during Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SAILORR is wrapping up the year on a high note. On Friday (Dec. 5), the R&B singer unveiled the deluxe edition of her debut mixtape, FROM FLORIDA’S FINEST DELU/XXX [for my delusional ex].

The original project, which dropped in May, set out to capture the “highs, lows and seemingly every emotion in between.” With four tracks and a new remix added to the expanded edition, the “POOKIE’S REQUIEM” artist pushes that idea even further.

On the previously released “LOCKED IN,” SAILORR questions a seemingly perfect relationship and explains what she needs to feel reassured. “Say my name when they ask about us, baby / So can you show me who you blocked?” she sings in the chorus. “Make them b**ches mad and show me off / That's when I know that it's real love.”

Immediately after, listeners meet the lone guest added to the deluxe on “COCONUT”: Eem Triplin. She and the XXL Freshman Class alum trade verses like two love interests trying to reach each other from opposite ends of the line. It makes for one of the project’s brighter moments, next to “DUVET,” where SAILORR croons, “Put your girlfriend on to the sound of my songs.”

Last but far from least, the Florida-raised songstress closes the set of expanded edition songs with “RENT FREE,” a song about a special someone who stays on her mind. “I could give you my last name / I could give you my first baby / I could give you my life, boy,” SAILORR delivers. The deluxe strengthens everything that made the original FROM FLORIDA’S FINEST so great, and that’s exactly what fans can hope for.

On Tuesday (Dec. 2), SAILORR helped Doja Cat wrap up the Australian leg of her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour.” Over the weekend, they’ll begin the first night of the Asia run with a stop in Manila before moving through Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo and several other cities.