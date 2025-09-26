Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday, Sept. 26, Doja Cat released her fifth album, Vie. The Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer also shared the video for “Gorgeous.”

The new album arrives almost two years to the day since the release of the "Paint the Town Red" singer’s Scarlet album. She returns with a 15-track album filled with her pop-friendly tunes marked with occasionally sharp edges.

“The French word ‘Vie’ (translated in English: ‘life’) was a choice of wordplay by me starting with the simple fact that this is my fifth album. I wanted to stretch this from the roman numeral ‘five’ tattoo on my collarbone,” said Doja in a press statement. “Five in numerology represents curiosity, adventure, and change. I chose ‘Vie’ as a nod to ‘La Vie en Rose’ and tied it together with the theme of romance, and throughout this project, I give my interpretation on love, sex, romance, pain, and wonder within a relationship.”

The album’s lead single was the bubbly “Jealous Type” and the follow-up is the aforementioned “Gorgeous.” In the latter, the Bardia Zeinali-directed visual features a who's who of stunners, including Yseult, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani, Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, Ugbad, Ida Heiner, Alek Wek, Karen Elson, Sora Choi, Imaan Hammam, and more. The video is styled after OG Revlon ads, and the tune will surely be all over TikTok and Instagram shortly.

But online, fans were immediately excited about “Take Me Dancing,” featuring SZA, who is the album’s sole guest feature. The YTK-produced song, and the third collab between the singers, is an up-tempo groove that is getting rave reviews. “SZA is the siren of this century and my favorite voice,” said Doja Cat herself in an X post on Wednesday (Sept. 24).

Next up for Doja is heavily promoting her latest project. She will be co-hosting NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 1. A few days later, on Oct. 4, she is scheduled to be the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live ,” hosted by Bad Bunny, for its 51st season premiere.