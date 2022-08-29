Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Between her music and brand deals, Saweetie has proven time and time again that she can do it all. Now, she is ready to take on Hollywood. On Thursday (Jan. 16), during her Cero Magazine cover story, the “My Type” artist opened up about her acting ambitions and, more specifically, why she wants to snag a role in the DC or Marvel universe.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actress, but I knew I couldn’t conquer both at the same time, so I picked music,” Saweetie told the publication before revealing that her mother was actually an aspiring actress: “I remember helping her run lines before auditions when I was, like, 8 or 9. She was my first favorite actress.”

Naturally, the Bay Area native decided to explore acting as she got older. Saweetie played Indigo in Season 3 of “Grown-ish,” herself in Peacock’s reimagined “Bel-Air” and Keeya in “BMF.” The Grammy Award nominee also appeared as a guest on the now-canceled Max series “Velma.”

As for her big-screen debut, Saweetie is hoping for an action role. She shared, “If I get a superhero job, I won’t turn it down, but I’d rather be a supervillain. I’m a sports girlie, so I could probably do my own stunts.”

“Plus, with all that training, my body’s going to be looking bomb,” the rap star joked. “DC, Marvel, call me!” A supervillain role isn’t exactly far-fetched, considering she already penned "Swan Song" for 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack. Fans also saw the "Tap In” hitmaker dress as Halle Berry’s Catwoman for Halloween that same year.

Elsewhere in her Cero interview, Saweetie opened up about her debut album — or rather, the lack of one. “There just wasn’t enough time in my schedule to properly record because I had so many brand deals, so many shoots, so many shows,” she explained.