Serayah and Joey Badass have a lot to celebrate right now. The couple is getting ready to welcome their first child together, and at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” on Wednesday (March 12), they opened up about what Black love means to them.

“It feels amazing, honestly. It’s my first time. It feels exuberant,” Serayah shared with ESSENCE about her pregnancy. Joey went on to describe loving Black women as “nothing short of a delightful, amazing, [and] remarkable” experience. “It’s funny, I’m loving a Black woman, but that feeling alone makes me feel so loved,” the Brooklyn rapper said.

“The first thing that came to mind was reflection. It feels like an equal, a true partner, someone who really understands me [and] I really understand them,” Serayah further explained. “So, I would say reflection, clarity, deep love, you know what I mean? I think that’s beyond even us. It comes as ancestral.”

Serayah Announced Her Pregnancy During New York Fashion Week

As noted, the pregnancy will mark a first for Serayah. However, Joey shares a daughter, Indigo Rain, from a previous relationship. The “IDFN” singer revealed her baby bump in February while walking in Adore Me’s New York Fashion Week show. “Major happenings deserve a major reveal,” she and the lingerie brand wrote in a joint post.

Serayah and Joey really are the perfect match. Both are incredibly talented artists behind the mic and have an equally strong presence on screen. She brought Lori Walker to life in “BMF,” and he’s currently playing Unique in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which notably entered its fourth season earlier in the month.

Of course, neither of them is slowing down anytime soon. Joey jumpstarted the year with “The Ruler’s Back,” then followed it up with singles like the J. Cole-aimed “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Pardon Me.” Serayah, on the other hand, is expected to star in Netflix’s faith-based film R&B later in the year. Afterward, fans can look forward to seeing her in the Gerard McMurray-directed Goons, with Michael Rainey Jr., YG, and Chlöe Bailey also being a part of the main cast.