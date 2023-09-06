Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Joey Badass and Serayah Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joey Badass and Serayah are embracing life on their own terms, with a baby boy on the way. On Thursday (May 22), the couple opened up to ESSENCE about their relationship, expecting their first child and more in their new cover story.

“There’s a lot of transitional things happening in our lives, and it’s very, very symbolic at this point in time right now,” Joey told the publication. The “Show Me” rapper added that he and Serayah are simply at the “beginning of a new chapter,” particularly with both of them turning 30 this year.

Serayah On Revealing Her Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week

Serayah, who’s expecting a baby boy, first revealed her pregnancy in February while walking Adore Me’s runway at New York Fashion Week. “The stars just aligned. We didn’t coordinate or plan anything out,” she shared with ESSENCE about the reveal.

“I disclosed to them that I was, I think at the time, around five or six months pregnant. When they said that they were fine with it, I was like, ‘Okay, well maybe this is the opportunity, and this will be the moment,’” she further explained. The little one on the way will be the couple’s first child together, though Joey already has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Joey Badass On His Daughter Becoming A Big Sister

Speaking of the Brooklyn native’s eldest, Joey admitted that his daughter is still warming up to the idea of being a big sister. “I think she’s like, ‘I got to share my daddy now?’ But I already know she’s going to come around,” he continued. “She’s going to be super hands-on.”

Outside of fatherhood, 2025 is turning out to be a huge year for the Pro Era artist. He's spent much of May trading shots with West Coast rappers like Ray Vaughn, Daylyt and AZ Chike. Joey also confirmed to UPROXX that he's aiming to drop a new album by Aug. 30.