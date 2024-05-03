Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joey Badass wasted no time spinning the block on Ray Vaughn — less than 24 hours later, to be exact. On Tuesday (May 20), the Pro Era frontman unloaded “CRASH DUMMY,” in which he shot back at the Top Dawg Entertainment artist while mentioning Kendrick Lamar and, of all people, KARRAHBOOO.

Appropriately soundtracked by Tupac Shakur’s “Hit ‘Em Up,” the record sees him sarcastically thanking Vaughn early on for “making it clear that Dot [is] scared.” Since their beef began, fans suspected Joey’s ultimate target was always Lamar, and that theory becomes even clearer here. Throughout the track, the Brooklyn native interpolated “6:16 in LA” and rapped, “Anyhoo, ask myself, ‘What would Kenny do?’ / Any day of the week, I take on at least 10 of you.”

In the track's opening verse, Joey spits bars like, “I'm on these n**gas' head top, rise to the top like dreadlocks / Joey got the whole rap game in a headlock,” seemingly flipping the Blame Summer. artist’s earlier “Golden Eye” lyric: “I'm the n**ga you should dread, I'm on yo' head, I'm Vaughn Wick.”

KARRAHBOOO Gets Dragged Into Joey Badass and Vaughn’s Rap Beef

Later in the song, Joey raps, “When I'm done with you, Top won't let you drop like KARRAHBOOO / Guaranteed this the last time we ever hear from you.” For those who haven't been following, KARRAHBOOO claimed that Lil Yachty, whose Concrete Rekordz she previously signed to, has been preventing her from releasing music.

It’s unfortunate she had to catch a stray, but in a rap beef, pretty much everything — except maybe family — is fair game. Joey seemingly drives that home while responding to Vaughn’s earlier mention of Serayah. “Why you keep bringing up pregnant women, don't you got a daughter?” he asks.

“CRASH DUMMY” obviously comes as a direct response to Vaughn’s “Golden Eye” on Monday (May 19), which itself was a clapback at Joey’s “MY TOWN.” Before that, the two traded shots on “H** Era” and “THE FINALS.”