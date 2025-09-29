Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah visits SiriusXM Studios and Jacob Latimore attends the "Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning" Atlanta Special Screening Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Serayah addressed the state of her relationship with Jacob Latimore, saying they are not on speaking terms.

She reacted to his “Residuals” challenge, saying she found out about it through a friend.

Serayah has since moved on, welcoming a child with Joey Bada$$ and announcing their engagement.

No, Serayah and Jacob Latimore don't have any type of "friendship" after their breakup. On Monday (Sept. 29) morning, the actress opened up about where she and “The Chi” star stand during her appearance on “The Morning Hustle.”

“We don’t have a friendship,” Serayah clarified. She also reacted to Latimore — whom she dated from 2019 to 2023 — doing the viral “Residuals” challenge, where he seemed to reflect on what went wrong between them. “I didn’t know about that. My friend sent me that,” the singer said.

“Selfish in my ways, I know I hurt your feelings / Conversations goin’ left, right in front of our face, no healing,” Latimore sang over the record’s instrumental in February. “We were different / I wasn’t ready to give you a baby.”

Still, there doesn’t seem to be any ill feelings between Serayah and Latimore. She told “The Morning Hustle” hosts Lore'l and Kyle Santillian, “I hope that he’s on his journey in finding his happiness and whatever makes him happy, right? It doesn’t have to be a person, just whatever is good for you right now.” She added, “I wish him nothing but the best.”

Serayah has obviously moved on since their breakup. In June, she and Joey Bada$$ welcomed their first child, a baby boy. In her two-month postpartum update, the actress admitted she was still in “total disbelief” over becoming a new mom.

“I thank the most high, and I continue to pray over my growing family every day,” she said, describing motherhood as “the greatest accomplishment” of her life so far. Serayah also confirmed that she and Joey are engaged: “My fiancé has held it down, you hear me! Through and through, that’s a good man, Savannah.”

Joey also has a daughter from a previous relationship, which means their baby boy already has a big sister. For now, the couple have kept details about their son under wraps, but chances are, fans will get to know more about him in time.