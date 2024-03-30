Image Image Credit Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey and Tanner Adell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shaboozey, Tanner Adell and more country favorites are bringing their best to Spotify House at 2025’s CMA Fest. On Wednesday (May 21), the streaming service announced the lineup for its sixth annual event, which will take place at Nashville’s Ole Red from June 5 to 7.

Running from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. ET, day one has Bailey Zimmerman — who Rap-Up recently mentioned in our Best Rap-Country Crossover Songs list — alongside Noah Cyrus, Keith Urban, Sam Barber and several others. That Friday, Adell, Dasha and Warren Zeiders are among the many artists on the bill.

Closing out the weekend are acts like Ashley Cooke, Kashus Culpepper, Ty Myers and Shaboozey, arguably one of the hottest names in country music right now. Peep the full lineup below.

Spotify also hinted at “more surprise guests” to be announced soon, and if its Hot Country playlist is any indicator, we might even see familiar faces like Morgan Wallen or BigXthaPlug take the stage.

“We’re thrilled to return to Nashville and bring back the beloved Spotify House at Ole Red, as we celebrate a decade of Hot Country — our flagship country music playlist,” Spotify’s Jackie Augustus shared in a press statement, per Rolling Stone. “With a 300-person venue in the heart of the CMA Fest footprint, Spotify House has become a go-to destination, and we can’t wait to share what’s in store for fans who have been a part of this journey.”

Without a doubt, Shaboozey and Adell are two of the brightest breakout stars propelled by Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER. The Virginia native spent a good chunk of last year at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” with him releasing Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition this past April.

Adell, on the other hand, released her first single of 2025, “Going Blonde,” in March. She wrote the record in honor of her late mother, whose passing she learned of not long after meeting her biological brother.