Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr. perform onstage during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Their “Took a Walk” duet earned Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr. a standing ovation at the 2025 CMA Awards.

BigXThaPlug teamed up with Luke Combs for a live version of “Pray Hard” from his genre-blending album.

Shaboozey was nominated for New Artist of the Year, a major milestone in his country music crossover.

Shaboozey and BigXThaPlug represented for the culture at the annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards last night (Nov. 19). The former even earned a standing ovation for his performance alongside singer Stephen Wilson Jr.

The CMAs kicked off at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena with Luke Combs, who returned later to hit the stage with BigXThaPlug. The pair performed “Pray Hard,” from BigX’s latest album, I Hope You’re Happy. Released in August 2025, the "Mmhmm" rapper’s third project is a fusion of Hip Hop and country and received critical acclaim.

While BigX is more of a traditional rapper, Shaboozey came to fame being steeped heavily in the country wave. The Virginia native’s 2024 hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," arrived after he got a massive co-sign from Beyoncé when he appeared on her COWBOY CARTER album. His track went to the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. During its run, it broke several records, including the most time spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart. During the award show, singer Lainey Wilson riffed on “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” with Shaboozey, who was in the audience.

Shaboozey has since proven he’s not a one-hit wonder. He also performed his more recent single, "Took A Walk." The song is taken from the soundtrack for the film The Long Walk. The movie’s theme was implemented into the stage presentation, as it was decorated to look like a field. Shaboozey walked along a path as he sang and approached a guitar-wielding Wilson. The stirring performance, which also featured a full band, earned them a standing ovation.

Besides drawing applause, Shaboozey was nominated for New Artist of the Year. Zach Top ultimately took home the honor at the 59th annual ceremony.