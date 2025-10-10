Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey performs onstage during Audacy's 12th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 26, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Domino’s rebrand features a new jingle voiced by Shaboozey, marking a bold shift in the brand’s identity.

The refresh includes a new logo, brightened color scheme, and the playful “Dom-mmm-inos” tagline.

The campaign highlights how country music is increasingly shaping mainstream advertising and brand culture.

Shaboozey is lending his songwriting talents to Domino’s. The country singer and rapper helped create the famed pizza delivery chain’s new jingle, which is part of its overall aesthetic refresh.

The new look, created with its agency of record WorkInProgress, is Domino’s’ first rebrand in about 13 years. The refresh includes new fonts, brighter red and white colors, and a new trademark — “Dommmino’s,” with the extra three “m’s” in the middle.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" comes into play here — as Shaboozey is credited with creating the new jingle. In a one-minute clip from Domino’s, showcasing the new elements, Shaboozey — born Collins Obinna Chibueze — is seen in a studio singing "Dom-mmm-inos." Linking up with the Grammy-nominated country crooner is certainly a way to stay tapped in with a younger generation.

“As a nearly 65-year-old brand, we know that to stay strong and relevant we need to always remain modern and bold for our current and future customers,” Kate Trumbull, executive vice president and global chief of marketing at Domino’s, told ADWEEK. She added, “It’s about enhancing what makes us great versus change for the sake of change.”

Known for bringing Hip Hop grittiness to country music, Shaboozey was up to the task of baking a new jingle for Domino’s. "Pizza is that one food that brings everyone together — different people and generations and cultures — and no one does it better than Domino's," said Shaboozey in a press statement. "It was a fun challenge to be the voice for the most craveable food."

Shaboozey is currently on “The Great American Road Show Tour” in support of his platinum-selling Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going album, which was released in May 2024. The trek kicked off in Indianapolis on Sept. 22 and includes cities like Philadelphia, Nashville and New Orleans before its conclusion in Orlando at the House of Blues on Oct. 16.