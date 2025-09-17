Image Image Credit Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images and Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey performs on the Other stage during day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton and Terius "Juvenile" Gray performs during 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Juvenile publicly asked Shaboozey to remix “Back That Azz Up” with a country twist.

Shaboozey responded with a one-word confirmation: “Done.”

The exchange highlights the growing popularity of genre-blending in today’s music scene.

Ask and you shall receive, at least if you’re Juvenile! On Wednesday (Sept. 17), Shaboozey answered his call for a country remix of “Back That Azz Up.”

Just a few days earlier, on Monday’s (Sept. 15) episode of “We Playin’ Spades,” Juvenile requested that the Virginia native breathe new life into his classic. “I want Shaboozey to remix “Back That Azz Up.” Do a country version of it,” Juvie said, with Nick Cannon emphasizing how “crazy” the track would go.

“Come on, bro. Come on with it,” Juvenile added. “I want to hear it.” It didn’t take long for the clip to start circulating online, let alone get a response from Shaboozey. The Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going artist quote-tweeted XXL’s repost with a simple “Done,” alongside a check mark emoji.

The only question now is how soon fans can get their hands on it. “You have the opportunity to make history here,” one X user commented under Shaboozey’s tweet. Another added, “And that song might just outdo “[A Bar Song (Tipsy)],” if you ask me.” That’s obviously no small claim.

The track, which flipped J-Kwon’s “Tipsy,” tied Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” as the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the spot for 19 weeks last year. “It was really cool to bring my world to that space, bringing a genre of music that isn’t usually showcased at an event like that — coming out playing guitar with the choreography and the fiddle in the background,” Shaboozey told The Cut about performing it with J-Kwon at the 2024 BET Awards.

“He gave me that stamp of approval for the song,” he added. “So, it was really a dream come true.” The record appeared on the country star’s aforementioned third studio album, which also saw him join forces with the likes of BigXthaPlug and Noah Cyrus.