The internet is mourning the loss of beloved community leader Shirley Raines, who was found dead in her home on Tuesday (Jan. 27). Among the countless fans and celebrities honoring her legacy, Lizzo broke down in tears while paying tribute to the Beauty 2 The Streetz founder, whom she described as an “incredible woman.”

On Wednesday (Jan. 28), the “Special” artist took to her Instagram Stories to express her grief. “I am devastated,” she shared. “If any of you know about any of my Juneteenth givebacks, Shirley has always been a part of them, every single year.” She went on to recall their one-on-one conversation in 2024 and how they shared the stage at the People's Choice Awards.

“I just have so many clothes and I saw that she was going to Skid Row, and she was going to homeless communities, and she was beautifying them,” Lizzo continued. “Helping them feel seen. Helping them feel beautiful, giving them makeovers, haircuts, clothes… She used to joke, like, ‘Girl, everybody be in your clothes.’”

The Grammy-winning musician added that she’d occasionally send Raines pieces from Yitty, with the community advocate telling her she made the “plus-sized girls so happy.”

Later, Lizzo praised Ms. Shirley for being there for her when she was “going through things” and during times when she felt the public had “turned its back” on her — presumably in reference to criticism she faced in 2023 after being sued by three former dancers. “People like her are rare, special, and they deserve to be protected and honored,” she emphasized. “I’m so grateful I was able to give her, her flowers when she was here.”

The sudden death of Raines, who many knew for her work supporting Skid Row’s homeless community, came as a shock to many. According to People, her youngest daughter attempted to reach her several times before going to her home and calling the police to request a wellness check.

Authorities later found Ms. Shirley lying “unresponsive” beside her bed. As the publication reported, there were “no visible signs” explaining her death. Rap-Up extends its deepest condolences to her friends and loved ones.