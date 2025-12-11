Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images, and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Josh Levi attends Paramount Pictures' "Bob Marley: One Love" premiere at Regency Village Theatre, Monaleo at the Spotify Best New Artist Party held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, and BigXthaPlug attends the 2025 CMA Awards at Music City Center Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Texas continues to produce genre-blending artists across Hip Hop and R&B, from global icons to underground standouts.

Cities like Dallas and Houston have produced stars like 4batz, BigXthaPlug, and Zillionaire Doe, who are pushing regional sounds into new territory.

These artists reflect the evolution of Texas rap and R&B, blending tradition with innovation and redefining the region’s musical identity.

If you follow music even a little, you already know Texas’ place in the industry. The Lone Star State has given us Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and a long list of other artists who more than deserve their flowers.

Whether it’s Houston, Dallas, or Austin, Texas music tends to come with a handful of traits: vivid storytelling, chopped-and-screwed remixes, and a mindset that never settles for small. Beyond the big names already mentioned, the state is responsible for stars like Monaleo, Don Toliver, and That Mexican OT. On the R&B side, there’s Kaash Paige, Peyton, and the H-Town-raised Normani, to name just a few.

From BigXthaPlug and Zillionaire Doe to Josh Levi, here are 18 Texas rap and R&B artists to know, if you don’t already. Check them out below.

1. Travis Scott

Travis Scott is perhaps one of the most pivotal (and recognizable) rappers to emerge from Texas in the years after Days Before Rodeo. Hailing from Houston, he’s put multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart — Rodeo, ASTROWORLD, and others — and worked with a long list of major fashion and pop-culture brands, from McDonald’s and Reese’s Puffs to Nike and Jordan Brand. There aren’t many, if any, who can replicate Scott’s impact on the genre.

2. Normani

There were understandably a lot of questions about what would happen with Normani’s career after Fifth Harmony announced its hiatus in 2018. She saw major success with her solo debut single, “Motivation,” the following year, though the long and often frustrating road to DOPAMINE remained unexplained until its release in 2024. What’s never been in doubt is her talent as a singer and performer, and she also happens to be Houston-raised.

3. Megan Thee Stallion

If it’s not already obvious, H-Town has produced some of the most successful artists to come out of Texas, period. Case in point: Megan Thee Stallion. An artist who hardly needs an introduction, she’s delivered countless hits like “Savage,” “Body,” and “HISS,” just to name a few. Not only is she one of the best female rappers Texas has produced, but she’s arguably one of the greatest women in rap since Cardi B’s rise and the streaming era took off.

4. BigXthaPlug

BigXthaPlug is the biggest, the largest, and a bona fide hitmaker. While “Texas” and the funk-inspired “Whip It” skyrocketed him into popularity, the Dallas native proved there’s far more to him than Hip Hop alone. His third studio album, I Hope You’re Happy, housed country-rap crossovers like “All The Way” with Bailey Zimmerman and “Hell At Night” featuring Ella Langley.

5. Kaash Paige

Kaash Paige seemingly had the R&B world in her hands with 2018’s “Love Songs,” which set the stage for her debut studio album, Teenage Fever, via Def Jam Records. The 13-song project featured tracks like “Grammy Week” with fellow Texan Don Toliver, the ssgkobe-assisted “Soul Ties,” and “Jaded.” After parting ways with the label in 2023, Paige landed at Rostrum Records in 2025.

6. Zillionaire Doe

Yo Gotti’s CMG Records has had plenty of luck signing rap stars, many of them from his native Memphis (GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo, to name a couple). In January 2025, though, he signed Zillionaire Doe, who hails from South Dallas. Since inking his deal, Doe has released projects like D Boi Dreams and Mr. 14 Months, both of which delivered plenty of heat.

7. Josh Levi

Some might remember Josh Levi from his role on “Friday Night Lights” or even from competing on “The X Factor USA,” but the Houston singer is all grown up now. His debut album, HYDRAULIC, arrived in 2025 with collaborations with FLO and BEAM. After the magic he made with Normani on “DON’T THEY (REMIX),” we’re excited to see what Levi does in the coming years.

8. Peyton

Peyton’s talent stretches in every direction. After learning the violin at just 5 years old and growing up in the choir, music was naturally the route she chose. She’s evolved a lot since her debut album, 2021’s PSA, and on the follow-up, Au, the Houston singer carries herself with the confidence of someone who knows exactly who she is.

9. Jace!

On Pink Tape’s “x2,” Lil Uzi Vert raps, “Two different names like Jace!” Originally from Fort Worth, Jace! (or iayze, as some people know him) rose to fame with tracks like “Goose Creek” and “556 (Green Tip).” Having previously appeared on our Rappers Who Are Also Killing It As Livestreamers list, he's made a name for himself in both worlds.

10. That Mexican OT

“I'm from Lonestar, sippin' lean with pecan pie / I don't play 'bout respect, for that, we gon' die,” That Mexican OT raps on “Johnny Dang,” named after Texas’ renowned Hip Hop jeweler. The Lonestar Luchador artist grew up in Bay City, just south of Houston. Blending southern rap with his Latin roots, OT carries a ton of potential, especially after his showings on fan favorites like “Hardest Ese Ever” and “Cowboy Killer.”

11. Jae Stephens

Although she spent most of her childhood in Los Angeles, “Body Favors” singer Jae Stephens was actually born in Dallas. If you’re into R&B with a hint of pop (or the other way around), start with the Issa Rae-approved artist’s TOTAL SELLOUT project.

12. 4batz

Many of us first met 4batz as the ski mask-clad, gold grill-wearing singer with an angelic voice through his “From The Block” performance of “act ii: date @ 8.” A Kanye West co-sign and a Drake remix for the aforementioned track, the Dallas crooner doubled down on his rise with u made me a st4r in 2024. The following year, he hit the streets with his debut album, Still Shinin, which featured fellow R&B stars from his era like Leon Thomas and FLO.

13. KenTheMan

Texas women do it like no one else, and KenTheMan’s confidence and unmistakably southern delivery are a perfect example of that. The Houston rapper landed a spot in XXL’s Freshman Class in 2022, which is already a clear sign she’s here for the long run. If you’re looking for where to dive in, we suggest starting with our essential KenTheMan tracks round-up.

14. Erica Banks

People initially brushed Erica Banks under the rug as a Megan Thee Stallion copycat, and understandably so. They’re both Texas-raised, both signed to Carl Crawford’s 1501 Entertainment at one point, and both know exactly how to get the ladies moving. Since inviting the world to join her TikTok-viral “Buss It” challenge, Banks has stretched her run with the “Throw a Lil Mo (Do It)”-housing Diary of The Flow Queen and Cocky on Purpose 2.

15. Monaleo

Reinvention is a constant for Monaleo. The Houston rapper made her presence known with “Beating Down Yo Block,” then followed it with one aggressive bop after another — “Suck It Up,” “Body Bag,” and the Flo Milli-assisted “We Not Humping.” We saw a more vulnerable side of her on Where The Flowers Don’t Die, which arrived just days after she gave birth to her first child. Then, with Who Did The Body, she embraced her growth as an artist and woman through tracks like “Dignified” and “Tamron Hall.”

16. Teezo Touchdown

Outside of collaborating with a few artists mentioned here, Teezo Touchdown has contributed to songs by Drake, Doja Cat, and Tyler, The Creator, which is no small feat. He also has alt-rap, pop-punk-leaning tracks like “Third Coast” and “You Thought” under his belt.

17. Don Toliver

Travis Scott’s rise to fame has given way to several, if not dozens, of elusive, fashion-orbiting rappers, some of whom he’s actually signed. One of the earliest and closest to home is Don Toliver, who’s managed to step out of his mentor’s shadow with records like Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” “No Idea,” and “After Party.” The Houston rapper has given us critically acclaimed albums such as Love Sick and HARDSTONE PSYCHO, and in 2024, he welcomed his first child with Kali Uchis.

18. Beyoncé

Beyoncé is the greatest artist to ever come out of Texas and, depending on who you ask, the greatest artist on the planet. It's impossible to categorize her for a few reasons: RENAISSANCE was fundamentally a dance album, COWBOY CARTER put plenty of listeners onto country music, and she's gone bar-for-bar with JAY-Z more than once. Queen Bey stands alone at the top, as many of the artists featured here would gladly acknowledge (and probably already have).