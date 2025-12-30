Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A grand jury will determine whether d4vd will be indicted in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The teen’s body was discovered in a Tesla registered to d4vd that landed at an impound lot after being abandoned.

D4vd’s label manager and tour company president has already testified before the grand jury.

As more details about the circumstances of the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez come to light, the authorities have the alleged prime suspect in their crosshairs. Reportedly, a grand jury will be determining whether or not to indict singer d4vd on murder charges.

In September, a decomposed body was found inside a Tesla that was registered to the Houston-based singer but was abandoned. The body in the impounded vehicle was later identified as that of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. According to her mother, the teen had “disappeared” from their Lake Elsinore, California home in April 2024. During this time, d4vd was still reportedly cooperating with the authorities.

A grand jury was impaneled and initially thought to be used to sift through evidence in the case. There have been various reports about what sort of connection the 20-year-old singer, born David Anthony Burke, and the teen shared, but most of it was speculation. TMZ is now reporting that this grand jury will actually be used to determine whether or not the singer will be charged. According to the outlet’s “sources,” it’s likely that the “What Are You Waiting For” crooner will be indicted for murder.

D4vd was on tour when news broke of Rivas Hernandez’s body being found in the car. It wasn’t until more than a week after the grisly discovery that he canceled the remaining domestic and international dates. Per TMZ, in early December, Robert Morgenroth, general manager of d4vd’s record label, Mogul Vision, and the president of the artist’s tour company, Zara Brothers Travel, testified before the grand jury for multiple days. Allegedly, he prioritized keeping d4vd on the road rather than calling the police when he found out the Tesla was missing.

Considering the circumstances — a young girl’s life gone too soon and an on-the-rise artist — this case will be closely watched as it continues to play out in public and the justice system.