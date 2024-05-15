Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skilla Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Skilla Baby was reportedly shot multiple times near Detroit on Thursday (May 22).

According to FOX 2, the “Bae” rapper was targeted during a drive-by near 8 Mile and Beech Daly, though he's expected to recover. The outlet noted he was inside a black SUV, which was hit repeatedly by gunfire before crashing into a nearby building.

Reports say Skilla Baby was grazed twice — once in the head and again in the back — and suffered a gunshot wound to his hand before being transported to a local hospital. Video footage from Metro Detroit News showed the Chevrolet Tahoe, which crashed into a brick building, with its airbag deployed and multiple bullet holes in the windshield and driver’s side door.

“Several shell casings were found scattered across the road,” the local news outlet wrote in their Instagram post. “The suspect reportedly fled the scene.” Take a look below.

Last year, Skilla Baby released two projects: Crack Music 3 and The Coldest. Speaking with Rap-Up about the latter offering, the Detroit native shared the story behind “Mike Jack” and “Free Big Meech,” which he felt made the LP more “well-rounded and diverse.”

On the topic of his mental health, the “Tay B Style” hitmaker opened up about the “positives and negatives” that come with reaching new heights. “I know how to deal with them,” he said. “I am mentally strong, and nothing can knock me off my square. There’s not too much happening that I cannot handle.”

As for 2025, Skilla Baby has been on quite a feature run. January saw him join forces with Finesse2tymes and OMB Peezy for “Outta My Mind” and “Bird Call,” respectively. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Motor City artist teamed up with Coach Joey on “Be Mine.” Then, in May, he appeared on “gta” from DDG’s blame the chat.