Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images and Gary Gershoff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug at GQ's Men of the Year 2025 event held at Chateau Marmont and Mariah the Scientist visits SiriusXM Studios on August 06, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Young Thug made headlines at the GQ Men of the Year party with a comment about Mariah the Scientist that sparked pregnancy rumors.

The couple has been together since 2021 and weathered public ups and downs, including Young Thug’s RICO case.

Mariah is set to tour in 2026, while Thugger plans to hit the road with Quavo and other major acts.

Maybe Young Thug wasn’t kidding when he called Mariah the Scientist his “baby mama” on her 28th birthday. On Thursday (Nov. 13) night, at GQ’s annual Men of the Year party, he told reporters he “put a baby in” the “Burning Blue” singer.

While chatting outside Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont, someone asked why Mariah — who he’s been dating since 2021 — wasn’t there. “She had a show,” he said. Another person asked if they’re still “rocking strong,” to which he replied, “Of course. I just put a baby in her.”

The musician started smiling when the paparazzi reacted, so he could’ve been playing around. In any case, we’ll see soon enough. Watch the clip below.

Last month, Young Thug commemorated Mariah’s birthday with an Instagram post alongside the caption, “Happy [birthday], baby mama. Me [love you].” Predictably, reactions were mixed. One commenter said that she “better not be pregnant” by the “Digits” rapper, while another person took issue with his choice of words: “My sister couldn’t be a wife???”

To their credit, though, the couple’s relationship has lasted through a lot, especially while Young Thug was behind bars fighting his RICO case. On his Sept. 26 episode of “The Pivot” Podcast,” he revealed that Mariah actually broke things off at one point during that time.

Seemingly referring to the jail call where he admitted cheating with a correctional officer, Thugger explained, “We already done talked about it. I already done got cussed out about it, broke up with, got back together, moved on — all this s**t happened when I was in jail.”

Both artists have busy years ahead of them. In January, Mariah will embark on her “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR,” starting with a handful of stops in Europe. It’s expected to wrap up in April with a homecoming show in Atlanta.

Young Thug, on the other hand, announced that he was going on the road with Quavo and “a lot more top-tier” acts in 2026.