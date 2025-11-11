Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Emilee Chinn / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti debuts ‘MUSIC’ onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival and Meek Mill prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti is more than halfway through his “Antagonist 2.0 Tour.” On Monday (Nov. 10) night, the rapper surprised fans by bringing out Meek Mill during his set at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena.

"Philly, I gave [you] my all," Playboi Carti wrote on Instagram. "Philly gave me [their] all." The post included a video of Meek Mill performing “Dreams and Nightmares.” The Atlanta superstar also took a moment to shout out frequent collaborator Lil Uzi Vert, plus producers Maaly Raw and F1LTHY.

“I wish my brother Uzi was here,” the MUSIC creator said during the concert in a footage shared online. “Whatever I can do, I’ll do it. Maaly Raw, I love you forever, n**ga. 16*29 forever.” See Playboi Carti’s social media post below.

Since the “Antagonist 2.0 Tour” began in October, Playboi Carti has brought out several special guests. At the Los Angeles stop, he shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar for a performance of “GOOD CREDIT,” while A$AP Rocky joined him for “Long Time - Intro.”

Earlier this month, NAV also made a surprise appearance during the New York City show. The trek is expected to pick back up on Thursday (Nov. 13) at Raleigh’s Lenovo Center before sweeping through cities like Charlotte, Houston and Nashville, with the finale set for Atlanta.

Next year, Playboi Carti is slated to go back on the road with his “Timeless” collaborator, The Weeknd. In October, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced additional European dates for the “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour," which will now complete its first stop in Manchester in June.

Unfortunately, both artists appear to have been snubbed at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards. Hurry Up Tomorrow and MUSIC were both missing from all major album categories, along with any singles from the projects.

Playboi Carti’s MUSIC arrived in March with a whopping 30 songs, including collaborations with Travis Scott, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign and many more. He later added four more songs for the SORRY 4 DA WAIT edition.