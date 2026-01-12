Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Amy Poehler and Snoop Dogg speak onstage during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Snoop Dogg’s speech at the 2026 Golden Globes was cut from the live broadcast due to profanity.

The uncensored clip revealed he joked about being “high as a motherf**ker” on stage.

Audience reactions, including Amy Poehler’s, turned the moment into a viral highlight

You can’t expect Snoop Dogg to watch what he says at all times. During the 2026 Golden Globes, the Long Beach rapper and actor was censored while presenting an award, but it was hilarious.

It was all good as “Drop It Like It’s Hot” played in the background while the Doggfather walked onstage to present the inaugural Best Podcast award on Sunday (Jan. 11) at the Beverly Hilton.

“Stop the music!” Snoop said when he got to the microphone, according to Billboard. “Need y’all to loosen up a little bit. This is the Double G’s — the Double G’s is the Golden Globes, and you’re with the D-O-double-G. So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don’t be no stiff biff! Muve around a little bit.”

What the broadcast audience missed was Snoop being transparent about his state of being. “You all are winners, but the real winner…” he said to laughs from the crowd. He then added, “I’m high as a motherf**ker right now,” as seen in the uncensored video that quickly made it online. “Y’all had me here too damn long.”

Now we know, don’t slow up the D-O-double-G.

The award went to Amy Poehler and her “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” podcast. The actor and comedian managed to make a joke about getting presented with her trophy by a gangsta rapper.

“Wow, this is exactly how I pictured it — Snoop giving me the award,” she quipped in her acceptance speech.

Another person happy to meet the Doggystyle artist was Netflix’s Adolescence actor Stephen Graham, who detailed their interaction in the press room after winning his award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. “I met Snoop Dogg. He shook my hand and looked me right in the eyes … and he just said, ‘You motherf**kin’ gangsta.’ My life is complete, thank you.”

See more 83rd annual Golden Globes coverage, which also featured acceptance speeches from Teyana Taylor and Ryan Coogler, right here.