Key Takeaways:

Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show featured a genre-blending performance led by Snoop Dogg.

The set included appearances from Lainey Wilson, Andrea Bocelli, and fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X.

The event signaled a new era of cultural crossover between Hip Hop, holiday entertainment and pro football.

You can’t say Snoop Dogg doesn’t keep his fans guessing. On Thursday (Dec. 25), the Long Beach rapper headlined Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday Live, alongside a musically diverse guestlist that included Andrea Bocelli, Lainey Wilson and plenty of holiday cheer.

During halftime of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings game, Snoop’s set, titled “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” was introduced by his buddy Martha Stewart. What followed was an eclectic mix of Hip Hop, country. K-pop and even some classical music.

Things started off very Hip Hop, with Snoop performing a couple of classic cuts from his catalog with Dr. Dre: “The Next Episode” and “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang.” Then, he introduced singers EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI — aka the real singers behind the fictional group HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters — for a rendition of “The Twelve Days Of Christmas.”

Snoop then returned to his rap bag, performing “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Who Am I? (What’s My Name)?”. During the former, he was joined by Tonio Armani, a soul singer signed to Death Row Records. Things went even more country with Wilson literally sledding in on the Snoopmobile to perform “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” The singer’s outfit also appeared to pay homage to Beyoncé's 2024 Christmas NFL Halftime show.

The closing act only reaffirmed Snoop’s position as the gangster rapper-turned family-friendly entertainer. Famed Italian tenor Andrea and his son Matteo Bocelli sang Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.” Eventually they both flanked Snoop and were also joined by HUNTR/X and Wilson. While the Doggfather didn’t provide any vocals, he certainly contributed to the festive vibes with his all-red, fur-trimmed double-breasted suit.

Hate or love it, Snoop Dogg understood the assignment.