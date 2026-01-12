Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive/Contributor via Getty Images and CBS Photo Archive/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Ryan Coogler Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Jan. 11), the 83rd Golden Globe Awards opened with a headline that felt overdue: Teyana Taylor wins Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Her name being called early in the night helped set the tone for a ceremony packed with bold choices and buzzy wins.

Taylor met the moment with a speech that was equal parts grateful and galvanizing. She thanked God “for every part of this faith walk,” and reminded the audience that “purpose always finds its moment.” She also shouted out the film’s director in a way only she can — “To Paul ‘Let Him Cook’ Thomas Anderson” — before delivering lasting words to the viewers at home: “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability … We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.”

Her trophy was one part of One Battle After Another’s award show haul. The film also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while Anderson picked up Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Later, Ryan Coogler added another major win for Black-led cinema when Sinners took Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The category was introduced in 2024, with Barbie as its first winner. Sevak “Sev” Ohanian, who produced Sinners alongside Ryan and his wife, Zinzi Coogler, kept his acceptance grounded in love for his craft. “We really cherish the moviegoing experience,” he expressed. “I literally proposed to my wife in a movie theater, so this one means a lot to us.” Ryan then addressed the fans directly: “I just want to thank the audience for showing up. It means the world.”

That “showing up” energy has been Sinners’ story. According to Box Office Mojo, the film crossed $368 million worldwide, with nearly $280 million garnered domestically. Along with the Golden Globes, the vampire flick collected a wealth of accolades since its release (including multiple Critics’ Choice Movie honors) and is nominated for several trophies at the upcoming Grammy Awards.