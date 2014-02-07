Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg and Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat lived out every stoner’s fantasy of smoking with Snoop Dogg. In the early hours of Monday (Nov. 25), the two shared a hotboxing session during the YouTuber’s already star-studded “Mafiathon 2” livestream.

The New York native welcomed Snoop Dogg to his broadcast with 2004’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” playing in the background. He announced, “My uncle is here, chat.” Within minutes of sitting down, the Doggystyle rapper humorously noted the appearance of Cenat’s streaming setup: “Y’all got candy wrappers every-f**king-where like it’s Halloween.”

The stream continued outside in a van, where the pair got to hotbox together. “Round one is everybody takes one to the head. There’s a seven-minute time limit. You got seven minutes to take it to the head,” Snoop explained to Cenat’s entourage. He added, “Then once you’ve passed round one, round two is you gotta smoke two to the head in 10 minutes or less. Then we gon’ freestyle.”

The “Gin and Juice” creator also warned, “When you tap three times, we [are] letting your a** out. You gon’ stand out in the cold until we finish.”

By the end of the session, Cenat hilariously exclaimed, “I can’t see s**t! I can’t see not a godd**n thing.” Snoop Dogg subsequently recommended Tesla’s Cybertruck, “It could drive us around while we’re in the backseat, so if the police pull us over, we don’t even gotta talk to ‘em.”

Snoop Dogg’s “Mafiathon 2” appearance capped off a busy weekend for Cenat. On Saturday (Nov. 23) night, Lizzo and SZA dropped in, with the latter artist confirming she’ll be releasing her third studio album, LANA, before the year ends. Earlier that day, Nardwuar The Human Serviette also interviewed the internet personality. Then, on Sunday (Nov. 24), Lil Yachty made a much-awaited return to the stream with fellow Concrete Boys member Camo!.

Previous “Mafiathon 2” guests include Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, G Herbo, Denzel Curry and Marshmello, to mention a few.