On Thursday (Nov. 21) night, Chris Brown stopped by Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” livestream as the latest celebrity guest.

Early in, Brown admitted that he rarely does broadcasts — aside from appearing on Adin Ross’ stream in January — because he considers himself “goofy as hell” when the cameras start rolling. Cenat, however, pointed out that the “No Guidance” singer is used to performing in front of packed arenas. “That’s different. That’s like a superpower. In front of the crowd, I’m cool,” he replied.

Cenat asked Brown how he became so good at doing flips, to which the Virginia native explained, “In the backyard, watching ‘Power Rangers’ and flipping off s**t. You know, trial and error.”

Later, Brown recreated the front flip he famously landed on beat to Future’s “March Madness.” Frequent collaborators Duke Dennis and Tylil also joined the stream, followed by a dance battle, which social media absolutely loved.

Taking to Twitter, one user joked, “Chris Brown ain’t even have to eat Kai up like that in that dance battle.” Another shared how refreshing it was to see the musician in a happier light: “I like seeing him like that.” Keep scrolling for some of the best reactions.

Brown’s appearance on Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” livestream added him to an already star-studded guest list. Previous appearances included Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, Denzel Curry, Lil Dicky, GloRilla Soulja Boy, Quavo and NLE Choppa, among others.

Music-wise, Brown debuted the deluxe version of 11:11 in April, with 13 additional tracks being introduced to the hour-long LP. Among the standout cuts were “Run Away” featuring Bryson Tiller, “Hmmm” and “Freak.” The Grammy-nominated project’s expansion arrived in promotion of his "The 11:11 Tour," which concluded in August.

In mid-December, Brown is scheduled to perform two shows in Africa, though the plans haven’t come without controversy. Women For Change started a petition, which has over 51,000 signatures at the time of reporting, for the South African government to intervene in light of a well-documented history of abusive behavior toward women. After catching wind of the org’s efforts, he cheekily commented under one of their posts with, “Can’t wait to come,” alongside a heart emoji.