Key Takeaways:

Soulja Boy responded to PlaqueBoyMax’s Grammy Award claim by pointing to his 2008 nomination for “Crank That. (Soulja Boy)”

Grok backed Soulja Boy’s claim, citing his early livestreaming on justin.tv and performance at YouTube Live.

The debate highlights how early digital creators like Soulja Boy shaped music’s streaming era.

If you ever think you’re the first to do something, chances are Soulja Boy already did it years ago. On Sunday (Feb. 1), the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper hilariously responded to PlaqueBoyMax calling himself the “first streamer ever nominated for a Grammy.”

Quote-tweeting the post on X, Big Draco wrote, “Cap. I did that in 2008.” He followed up by resharing a few Grok responses backing his claim, one of which noted that he was an early adopter of livestreaming through justin.tv back in 2007. It’s worth pointing out that “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” was the artist's first — and still only — Grammy nomination the following year. It competed for Best Rap Song, though Kanye West’s “Good Life” ultimately won.

In a separate reply addressing whether Soulja Boy technically qualifies as a “streamer,” Grok said that he performed at YouTube Live in 2008 and currently streams on platforms like Twitch and Kick. See the posts below.

PlaqueBoyMax addressed Soulja Boy’s remarks while speaking with Variety on the red carpet. When a reporter said he was the “first streamer to be nominated for a Grammy,” the “pink dreads” rapper corrected them. “Well, actually, I just went on Twitter and seen Soulja Boy did it. I didn’t know that,” he responded. “Soulja Boy did everything first, like, bro, let me have some, n**ga.”

For context, PlaqueBoyMax earned a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording through Fred again.. and Skepta’s “Victory Lap.” He told the outlet it was a “blessing” and “an honor” to be competing at the Grammy Awards for the first time. The trio ultimately lost the category to Tame Impala’s “End of Summer.”

“Damn, we lost,” he penned on X later that evening. Of course, the awards take place annually, and with his increasing popularity in Hip Hop, there’s a good chance PlaqueBoyMax will earn himself another nod down the line. Only time will tell!