Key Takeaways:

Soulja Boy confirmed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch competitor Kick.

The rapper called himself “the new face” of Kick during a livestream announcement.

Kick’s creator-friendly revenue model and platform tools are attracting major talent.

Soulja Boy is taking his livestreaming ambitions to Kick.

On Monday (Jan. 19), the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” hitmaker went live to confirm a new partnership with the Twitch rival. “We live right now on Kick.com … It’s official, I’m Kick’s partner,” he told viewers, then kept pushing engagement as the audience poured in. “Ws in the f**king chat, n**a … I’m the new face of Kick, n**ga. This my s**t.”

According to AllHipHop, the arrangement is an exclusive deal, noting that screenshots claiming to show contract details spread across social media. The publication added that TikTok clips floated multi-million chatter around the move, although no credible public confirmation has pinned down an exact figure.

Soulja Boy adds another recognizable name to Kick’s roster, which seems designed to chip away at Twitch’s dominance. The platform’s headline signing continues to be xQc, whose two-year agreement was widely reported as $70 million with incentives that could push it to a total value of $100 million. In contrast, other high-profile deals have often kept financial terms private, even as Kick continues recruiting creators with big audiences.

Kick’s sales pitch to talent is straightforward: More money and platform support. Kick markets an industry-leading 95/5 subscription revenue split, compared with Twitch’s standard 50/50 split — though Twitch offers higher split programs for select creators. Kick also builds clipping into its player; logged-in users can generate clips from live streams or VODs, trim them and add titles. The platform promotes 24/7 support through its help center as well.

On-stream, Soulja Boy framed the switch as a reset and a return to his internet-first instincts. He promised he would stay active throughout 2026 under his Ocean Gang banner, then bounced between nostalgia and flexes, reintroducing himself as a personality built for real-time momentum.

He also freestyled about being live on Kick instead of Twitch and joked that Kick kicked things off with an instant subscriber boost.