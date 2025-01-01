Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Soulja Boy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Soulja Boy is back with another rant after telling fans that he was in Washington, D.C., Friday (Jan. 18), attempting to save TikTok when he was there to perform at the Inaugural Crypto Ball celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration.

When fans called his bluff, he snapped back with a video explaining why he decided to perform at the Trump-related event. He started off the video exclaiming, “They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n**ga. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n**ga. Trump put money in my pockets, n**ga,” Later in the video he stated, “It wasn’t even a Trump event, Trump wasn’t even there.” He also mentioned that people had been giving him a hard time along with Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg.

In a separate clip, he sent shots at Drake stating that he can’t even come to America and talk to the president. He also sent more shots stating that he could never sue someone after losing a rap battle. He even went as far as to call him a “b**ch.” The multi-platinum recording artist posed the question to fans asking them who they believed won the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar before sharing inflammatory statements about the “Lord Knows” bar spitter.

One fan responded stating, “He gon say he love Drake and thank him for everything by Friday.” Another user claimed, “TikTok was keeping him busy now he back on bs.” Many fans are not loving Soulja Boy’s consistent mention of the Canadian rap star. People believe that he only mentions his former collaborator’s name for attention.

On Jan. 11, the “Crank Dat” emcee stated, “If they really remove TikTok then that means America is f**ked,” before saying, “Time to disappear. P.S. Drake u went out sad.” The seemingly random shot came on the heels of his rant regarding the wildfires happening in California.

While his music does not get the same traction it did in the past, he is still active in the industry. Press play on his latest music video for “Ricky Rubio” below!