Key Takeaways:

Stagecoach 2026 features a genre-blending lineup with Hip Hop, R&B and country stars sharing the stage.

BigXthaPlug, Ludacris and Teddy Swims are among the crossover acts redefining the festival’s sound.

The festival’s evolution reflects a broader shift toward genre fluidity in mainstream music.

Stagecoach is returning for another year. On Thursday (Sept. 26), event organizers announced the lineup for 2026, which will see Lainey Wilson, Post Malone and Cody Johnson respectively headline a night of the three-day event.

Although Stagecoach is primarily a country festival, next year’s lineup includes a handful of artists outside the genre — though none of them are too surprising. For example, BigXthaPlug will take the stage on April 24, 2026, likely performing tracks from I Hope You’re Happy. His “All The Way” collaborator, Bailey Zimmerman, also hinted at them teaming up live in Stagecoach’s comments section: “Aye, [BigXthaPlug], let's go crazy.”

The following day will feature “Lose Control” hitmaker Teddy Swims before Stagecoach wraps up on April 26, 2026, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Check out the flyer below, then scroll on to see the acts we're most excited about.

BigXthaPlug

Especially over the past year, BigXthaPlug has proven himself to be the king of country-rap collaborations. I Hope You’re Happy arrived with features from the likes of Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Ink and Shaboozey.

Goldenvoice Executive Vice President Stacy Vee told Variety, “He just released a new album, and every single song is a collaboration with a giant country music artist.”

Post Malone

By now, everyone knows Post Malone can jump into any genre and come out with a hit. In 2024, he released his country-folk album, F-1 Trillion, and teamed up with two of America's biggest pop stars: Beyoncé on “LEVII’S JEANS” and Taylor Swift on “Fortnight.”

“Post Malone is somebody who played a direct support slot on the Mane Stage two years ago,” Vee said. “So, it was kind of his first taste of the country community, and I’m happy to say we must have made a great impression on him, because he just continues to stay in our space.”

Ludacris

Ludacris is set to join the Late Night on Mustang lineup alongside Diplo and Pitbull, so it’ll be really interesting to see what the trio brings. Country isn’t completely unfamiliar territory for the Atlanta-raised rapper. He appeared on the remix of Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem” back in 2011.

Teddy Swims

“Teddy Swims is a really fun crossover act,” Vee said of the Georgia singer. “He’s pop, he’s soul, and I think that he will be embraced really well by the Stagecoach audience.” In January, Swims debuted I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), which came with features from GIVĒON, Muni Long, Coco Jones and GloRilla. Then, in June, he and BigXthaPlug worked together on “All Gas No Breaks.”