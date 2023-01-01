Image Image Credit Alex Slitz / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé, Post Malone Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé left it all on the field during her monumental performance of Cowboy Carter during the NFL Christmas Day halftime special “Beyoncé Bowl.” Her performance featured many talented artists, including Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, Post Malone and more. On Saturday (Dec. 28), the Grapevine, Texas-raised crooner and multi-diamond recording artist shared his appreciation in a heartfelt social post.

On the app formerly known as Twitter, Posty exclaimed, “Thank you Beyoncé so much for havin me out in Houston, and on your beautiful record. also, thank you for sharin your talent and art with the world. I love you.” The “Rockstar” singer and songwriter is known for his humility and appreciation for fellow creatives in the music industry.

One fan responded, “Thank you for being there to perform it live with her! The performance was beautiful! Y’all did that!” Another user stated, “You've always been such a humble & very talented artist. It was great hearing you on the album & even greater seeing you perform together.”

The two successful artists performed their Cowboy Carter standout track, “LEVII'S JEANS.” One the song he sings, “Ooh, I love you, baby, yeah, you drive me crazy/ Need you all night long, you're my Renaissance/ Baby, lovin' you, that's all I see/ In this crazy world, you're the best of things.” The track alludes to Beyoncé’s previous album, Renaissance. The popular LP prompted a dynamic world tour in 2023 that featured special guest performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar at different stops.

For fans who missed the “Beyoncé Bowl,” Netflix made the performance a stand-alone special on their platform. On Friday (Dec. 27), Netflix tweeted, “We're screaming YA YA YA YA YA because BEYONCÉ BOWL, a standalone special, is now on Netflix.” At its peak, the halftime show performance garnered over 27 million collective viewers worldwide. Deadline reported that that surpassed the number of viewers during the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers game and the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game.

Check out the fiery performance of her genre-blending country-infused album, Cowboy Carter after the jump!