Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Stephen A. Smith, GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Stephen A. Smith has recently added a new layer to his programming after introducing his nephew Josh into the fold. The outspoken young media personality is quickly becoming known for his genuine thoughts, unloading hilarious opinions and relationship advice to listeners across the network.

In a new clip on the popular sports journalist’s “The Stephen A. Smith Show” that premiered Friday (Dec. 20), his nephew made a few demands on what he wanted for his Christmas gift, which included a special performance from Memphis rap star GloRilla. Not just any performance, but a personal performance at the television studio his uncle’s show runs. Smith quickly refused the request, making it clear that he wouldn’t pay anyone to come perform at his studio because it is free promotion for them.

Smith’s nephew was adamant about the performance, stating, “GloRilla is the hottest thing out.” He also mentioned that he would like some Jordan sneakers. ESPN’s Smith has always had a strong tie-in with Hip Hop culture. The buzzing hosts have had multiple interviews with artists and media platforms like “The Breakfast Club” and “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

The New York-raised critic has shown love to artists like 50 Cent, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and countless others. Smith made waves with his most recent take on the relationship between Heisman winner Travis Hunter and his fiancée, after she went viral for her actions during his recent award ceremony. In a YouTube clip, he exclaimed, “For some reason these two young people feel the need to hit the social media airwaves to defend their relationship in front of the world. I really don't get this. Leanna went to TikTok to explain why she didn't stand when Travis was announced as the Heisman Trophy winner.”

Hunter has been clear that he doesn’t want to hear any more critiques on his relationship, as he believes no one truly knows their bond. Saturday night (Dec. 21), the top-ranked NFL prospect exclaimed, “I’m not going to lie ... the comments and the people ... the hatred that I’m getting, it’s draining.” He later said, “Every time I get on my phone it’s something new that they are lying about. ... We’re just a topic right now.”