Travis Hunter has become one of the most popular sports figures after having a record-breaking season with the Colorado Buffalos. This year, as his star grew, his relationship became a point of contention after clips of the couple went viral causing people to question how long they would last.

On Thursday night (Dec. 19), Bow Wow shared a public message with the Heisman Award winner, stating, “I was once young, about to make a lot of money, and I know how this shit go. So I need you to hear me out. No. 1: I don’t want you feeling as though everybody’s jumping down your back or cats is hating. That’s that young n**ga mentality. I want you to look at this like n**gas care about you.” This statement came in response to a parody account making it seem like Hunter’s future wife commented suggestive emojis on NBA star Anthony Edwards’ most recent Instagram post.

Seemingly in response, Hunter hit his livestream to say, “I’m not going to lie ... the comments and the people ... the hatred that I’m getting, it’s draining.” Later in the video, he states, “Every time I get on my phone it’s something new that they are lying about. ... We’re just a topic right now.” The highly touted NFL prospect is showing extreme frustration with the situation but remains adamant that people are not familiar with his relationship.

During Hunter’s Heisman acceptance speech, he showed major love to Hip Hop legend, Lil Wayne, exclaiming, “My fiancée love you. I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know because I don't listen to music. She let me know. She told me, like, 'You gotta listen to this. If you don't listen to music, listen to Wayne.' And from that day on, that's all I listened to. Pregame music, those are the songs I listen to. When I get in that TRX and blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne.”

The talented football player is projected to be a top five pick in the forthcoming NFL draft. He recently unveiled his new partnership with Adidas in a campaign that featured cameos from his fiancée. The Buffalos’ star player has received countless co-signs from A-list stars in the Hip Hop community, including BigXthaPlug, Babyface Ray, Quavo and many others.