Key Takeaways:

Summer Walker is launching a Finally Over It escape room in Atlanta on Nov. 8.

The event includes themed rooms that bring to life toxic relationship tropes in a playful, immersive way.

A Scream-style teaser introduces the concept with humor, red flags, and a masked voice asking, “Where my hug at?”

Summer Walker is hosting an escape room to promote her upcoming album, Finally Over It. Fittingly announced on Halloween (Oct. 31) night, the “Playing Games” singer shared a Scream-inspired trailer for the event, which will be presented in partnership with YouTube on Nov. 8.

The roughly two-minute video opened with Walker picking up her phone, only to hear a Ghostface-esque voice on the other end. After hanging up on him once, he called back and said, “Summer, don’t hang up the phone on me. I want to see what’s under that Body by Raven [Tracy].”

Surprised, she asked, “How do you know what I have on?” He humorously responded, asking to borrow her truck so he could pick up his baby mama. “You can trust me,” the masked voice insisted. “My credit score is 450 and I got you on gas.” Walker replied, “You couldn’t even pay for it if you crashed it, what are you talking about?”

After some back-and-forth about going 50-50 and the scent of her candle, the Ghostface impersonator scared the life out of her at the window. “Grand rising, queen. Come on, Summer, I’m not looking for anything serious,” he said, before taking a jab at her date to the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards: “Where’s that old geezer you were with at the VMAs? Come on, Summer. I rap, sign me.”

Moments later, the assailant appeared on screen holding a knife and asking, “Where my hug at?” See the video below.

Walker’s escape room event will take place in Atlanta, with fans earning the chance to hear Finally Over It before it officially drops on Nov. 14. According to the description, “Each Over It-themed room is filled with red flags you thought you left behind — from the baby daddy and the ex with a 450-credit score to the 50-50 guy and the one who asks, ‘Where my hug at?’”

Finally Over It will arrive with 18 songs, including “Heart Of A Woman” and long-teased “F**k My Type.” Confirmed features include Latto, Sexyy Red, and GloRilla.