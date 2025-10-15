Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Summer Walker performs onstage during TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The new album wraps up Summer Walker’s Over It trilogy, which began in 2019 and helped define her R&B sound.

Latto is confirmed as a guest feature, with more “rap girls” expected to appear on the project.

Walker plans to tour again following her run with Chris Brown on the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.”

Summer Walker’s Finally Over It finally has a release date. On Wednesday (Oct. 15), the singer announced that her long-awaited third studio album will arrive on Nov. 14.

In a six-minute video shared on her YouTube channel, Walker took a lie detector test where she answered several questions about the project. One asked if Latto would appear on Finally Over It, to which she truthfully responded with, “Yes.” The “Girls Need Love” hitmaker also confirmed there will be “other rap girls” featured, though she didn’t mention any names. Maybe a few of her “Over It Radio” guests, like Sexyy Red or Yung Miami, will show up, but for now, fans will have to wait and see.

“Is London on the track?” Walker was asked, referring to a possible collaboration with the father of her eldest child, Bubbles. “Absolutely not,” she replied. The producer was involved in her first two albums, Over It and Still Over It, the latter of which he was credited on even after their breakup.

When it came to her 2019 debut, Walker confirmed that one or more of the artists she previously worked with would appear on Finally Over It. The 18-track project notably featured Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Usher, and Drake, so it’ll certainly be exciting to see who she brings back this time around.

Walker responded “Maybe” when asked if she’d collaborate with Chris Brown, but she did reveal that she plans to tour again after opening for him on his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” Last month, the Atlanta singer thanked the “Residuals” artist for bringing her along. “There’s honestly nothing no one can say to me anymore,” she wrote. “I’m content [with] life.”

Leading up to Finally Over It, Walker released songs like “Heart Of A Woman” and “Spend It.” Based on the album’s pre-save link on Apple Music, it looks like the latter didn’t make the final tracklist.