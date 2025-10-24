Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Finally Over It arrives Nov. 14 and is structured in two parts: For Better and For Worse.

The album reflects Summer Walker’s emotional evolution, exploring themes of heartbreak, healing, and self-worth.

Guest appearances include Latto, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red.

Summer Walker’s Finally Over It is just a few weeks away. On Friday (Oct. 24), the singer announced that her third studio album will be split into two parts — each with its own vinyl cover.

Set to drop on Nov. 14, Walker described the project as an exploration of “the choices we have left when true love feels impossible.” She explained, “One side chooses me,” referring to For Better, while the other, For Worse, “sacrifices love completely.”

The 18-track offering will be divided evenly between the two sides, with For Better including its lead single, “Heart Of A Woman.” She detailed, “For Better is about choosing me, fully and finally. I've made choices that didn't always make sense to anyone else, but I don't regret any of them. They all taught me something.”

“Every heartbreak brought me back to myself. I'm not looking for someone to complete me; I'm already whole. I'm protecting my peace, honoring my worth, and sitting in a softness that's still strong,” Walker continued. “So, whatever I choose now, I'm choosing from a place of power, not pain. I'm clear, I'm aligned, I'm better.”

When it comes to For Worse, Walker described it as her “finally giving up on unconditional love” after experiencing more than her fair share of heartbreak. "For Worse isn't bitter; it's honest,” she said. “I've loved too hard, ignored red flags, and tried to fix things that were beyond repair. The difference now is I love myself that deeply, I've grown, I've healed, and I refuse to accept anything less than princess treatment.”

The For Worse side of Finally Over It will include Walker’s much-anticipated “F**k My Type,” which fans first heard at the start of her “Heart Of A Woman” visual companion. While we may have to wait a little while longer for the full tracklist, confirmed guests so far include Latto, Sexyy Red, and GloRilla.