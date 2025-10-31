Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Summer Walker performs before the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park and Joe Budden attends WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX at Barclays Center on August 04, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Joe Budden called Summer Walker “too nuts and psycho to ever find love” during his podcast.

Summer Walker responded with a since-deleted post that shaded Budden and teased her new album, Finally Over It.

Budden claimed she’d been trying to post her response “for hours.”

Summer Walker has a few words for Joe Budden. On Thursday night (Oct. 30), the “Girls Need Love” singer responded after the rapper-podcaster called her “too nuts and psycho to ever find love” on his eponymous show.

“Yes, butch queen. You tell it, sista!” Walker wrote in a since-deleted post on X. “You and your homegirls continue to give us more hot tea on this album, Finally Over It.” She capped off the shade by sharing the release date for her upcoming LP, which is set to arrive on Nov. 14.

It didn’t take long for Budden to respond. The “Pump It Up” artist claimed she’d been “trying to post this for hours” before adding, “Lemme just help you.” See what’s left of their exchange below.

For anyone who hasn’t been keeping up with “The Joe Budden Podcast” lately, the New Jersey native and his co-hosts recently weighed in on Walker’s supposed disdain for men and relationships. “As an audience, don’t it feel good to know that some of the R&B songstresses that we depend on for breakup music are too nuts and psycho to ever find love? We gon’ be eating for a while,” Budden said. “Summer, SZA… It’s hopeless for these motherf**kers.”

He then referenced a clip from Walker’s interview with Speedy Morman, where she warned women, “If you try to ride or die, you will, in fact, die.” When the host-slash-journalist insisted that not all relationships end badly, the singer responded, “I’m not a man-hater. I don’t know, I just don’t like them anymore… Like, men, I don’t like to date-wise. Y’all can provide, but to like them?”

After Ice claimed that one of Walker’s exes “did a number” on her, Budden jokingly asked, “Which n**ga?” From there, he brought up her previous relationships, including the viral moment involving Lil Meech and his so-called “cousin” — the one he was caught helping carry groceries — along with her former boyfriend, Larry Williams.

Drama aside, Walker’s Finally Over It will officially be ours next month. The 18-track offering will include previously released songs like “Heart Of A Woman” and the long-teased “F**k My Type.”