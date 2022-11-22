Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker and Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Summer Walker is looking to make a more serious leap into rap, and she wants Sexyy Red to be her mentor. On Friday (Dec. 13), during the singer’s debut episode of “Over It Radio,” the “I Might” collaborators reflected on their chemistry and whether she has what it takes to transition into Hip Hop.

“I just like to do it for fun,” Walker said of rapping. She then looked back on her and Red’s “Sense dat God gave you” video, which, to date, has nearly 9 million YouTube views. “We [were] bouncing a**, standing up on top of the car, throwing money. It was great,” the songstress reminisced.

“She’s a good lyricist, and she knows how to rap. I be like, ‘B**ch, can you do a rap song with me?’ Because you got it in you for sure,” Red emphasized before reciting the lyrics to Walker’s “I Need Sum Money” freestyle: “I need twenties, fifties, hundreds, bills/ Me steppin' out my Benz in my Louboutin heels.”

The Still Over It artist shared, “When I’m really done with this singing s**t, I’ma slide on into the rap s**t.” She subsequently told Red, “Don’t forget about me. Usher me in. I’m finna get the chains and everything.”

Only time will tell when — or even if — Walker decides to officially foray into the genre, especially since fans are still waiting on her forthcoming third studio album, Finally Over It. She built anticipation for the project with October’s “Heart Of A Woman,” the project’s lead single. However, everything else has been under wraps.

As for “Over It Radio,” other confirmed guests include SZA and Ciara, both of whom Walker has teamed up with in the past. She described the show as a “safe space where I can own my own narrative and provide a platform for the women I admire in the entertainment industry to do the same.”