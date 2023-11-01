Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images, and Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA, Kai Cenat and Jason Bateman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat is back in Gotham City — though not quite how fans might have imagined. On Tuesday (March 11) night, State Farm dropped a Super Bowl-worthy extended cut of its “Batman vs. Bateman” commercial, which, much like the name suggests, starred Jason Bateman.

The clip opens with Cenat documenting the Joker’s escape just moments before a prisoner transport vehicle comes crashing down on another car. The next scene introduces internet personality Jordan Howlett as Commissioner Jim Gordon, who is shining the bat signal. “Batman?” he asks, only for the “Ozark” actor to step into the frame with his signature deadpan delivery: “Close enough. Bateman. I gotta tell you, the suit really bunches up in the old batcave, if you know what I mean.”

From there, Bateman finds himself on the receiving end of some serious punishment from Gotham’s villains, including the Riddler, Two-Face, Poison Ivy and Catwoman — played by none other than SZA. In almost every instance, except for the moment when the “Snooze” singer lands a brutal kick, the real Batman, whose identity remains a mystery, swoops in to save the day.

“Go home, Bateman. Do a podcast or something,” the masked hero says, to which the wounded Emmy Award winner responds, “That’s hurtful.” The extended version treats fans to a little more action, with Cenat being strapped to barrels of toxic waste in one of the scenes. Take a look below.

SZA Has Been In Her Acting Bag Lately

The “Batman vs. Bateman” commercial marks another major milestone for SZA, who made her acting debut on the big screen with January’s One of Them Days. The Issa Rae–produced buddy comedy, co-starring Keke Palmer, grossed roughly $14 million during its four-day opening weekend.

SZA called her character, Alyssa, “so different from the vibe people associate” with her, “She’s quirky and carefree, almost like the wild card in your friend group,” the songstress told BET.

State Farm’s Commercial Isn’t The First Time Kai Cenat Has Stepped Into The Batman Universe

As for Cenat, playing a hostage in the State Farm advertisement is admittedly a far cry from the starring role he took on during the trailer for his Batman: Arkham series streaming marathon. Warner Bros. most notably helped out with the action-packed video while the Streamer of the Year winner debuted four themed locations inspired by the game itself.