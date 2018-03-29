Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With the release date of her and Keke Palmer’s One of Them Days approaching quickly, SZA is finally opening up about her debut on the big screen. The singer stars as Alyssa in the upcoming buddy comedy, which follows two best friends who go to absurd lengths to avoid eviction after finding out Dreux’s — played by the Alice actress — boyfriend gambled away their rent money.

Speaking to BET on Wednesday (Jan. 15), SZA called working on the Issa Rae-produced film “surreal.” She explained that Alyssa is “so different from the vibe people associate” her with in real life: “She’s quirky and carefree, almost like the wild card in your friend group. That lightness really drew me in.”

Rounding out its leading ensemble, One of Them Days will also feature Katt Williams, Lil Rel Howery and Maude Apatow, among others. Fans can catch the film in theaters worldwide starting on Friday (Jan. 17).

“Acting is so different from being on stage. When I perform music, it’s me in my purest form, but acting is about collaboration,” the “Broken Clocks” artist said about the difference between being on camera and performing live. She elaborated, “You’re feeding off your co-stars’ energy, trusting the director, and stepping into someone else’s shoes. It was a challenge, but one I really needed.”

Even though 2025 has only just begun, it is already shaping up to be a packed year for SZA. The songstress is set to appear on Mac Miller’s Balloonerism, which is also set to drop on Friday. The two artists will reunite on “DJ’s Chord Organ,” their first official collaboration since Miller helped produce 2014’s “Ur.”



Then, in April, she will join Kendrick Lamar for their “Grand National Tour.” Together, the pair will perform at packed stadiums across Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto, Los Angeles and Chicago, among others. Of course, the trek, which is in support of Lamar’s GNX, will also promote the December 2024 release of SOS Deluxe: LANA, which could very well get a few new records in the future.

As Rap-Up reported earlier in the month, SZA is also among the special guests set to appear on “Sesame Street,” which airs its 55th season on Thursday (Jan. 16). The Top Dawg Entertainment signee joined forces with Elmo for an “alt-R&B-pop track about gratitude.”