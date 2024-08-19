Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA is out here trying to save lives. On Tuesday (May 20) night, the “Pretty Little Birds” songstress revealed she convinced a fan to give up their whippets in exchange for a picture.

“Literally talked a CHILD into throwing away his whippet drugs in exchange for a picture/video at the In-N-Out drive-through,” she shared via her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the strawberry banana-flavored canister. “Sad, but if I can stop this s**t for even a second, I’mma try. Once again, these drugs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN,” the post continued.

SZA added, “Really need America to do better, man.” For those unfamiliar, whippets — also commonly referred to as Galaxy Gas, depending on where or how you first heard about them — are essentially nitrous oxide used for recreational purposes.

SZA Has Spoken Out Against Whippets And Galaxy Gas Before

Alongside artists like Lil Gnar, the SOS creator has criticized Galaxy Gas in the past, particularly after its sudden spike in popularity on TikTok in 2024. “Sorry to be old [and] annoying but is no one [going to] talk about how Galaxy Gas came out of nowhere and is being MASS marketed to Black children?” she tweeted last year.

“The government is doing NOTHING? Since when are we selling [whippets] at the store? Somebody protect the children,” the Grammy Award-winning singer continued. While whippets aren't illegal on a federal level, according to Forbes, states like California, Connecticut and Arizona have banned selling them to anyone under 18.

In another post, SZA took issue with the kid-friendly designs often seen on the canisters of whippets. “Something about the childlike designs and marketing is so spooky, like stars and bright colors? [Are] you trynna entice the kids on purpose?” she said.

On the music side, the St. Louis native is scheduled to perform at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Wednesday (May 21) night for the next stop of her "Grand National Tour" with Kendrick Lamar. The pair will return to the stadium for two more shows over the weekend, before continuing their trek through Glendale, San Francisco and Las Vegas, among other cities.