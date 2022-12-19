Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA’s SOS is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after nearly two years, thanks to the release of her deluxe offering, LANA. On Sunday (Dec. 29), the publication reported that the additional 15 songs helped it move an impressive 178,000 album-equivalent units.

According to Luminate data, the deluxe records alone would’ve secured the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress the top spot, having amassed 105,000 in TEA and SEA units. For comparison, Michael Bublé’s Christmas trailed behind with 100,000 total in streams and sales. Interestingly, the milestone also marked the 11th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 for SZA’s SOS, which last held the peak position in March 2023.

Of the 178,000 total units, more than 90 percent came from on-demand streams, while 10,000 were from traditional sales. The expanded project might have debuted with even higher numbers if not for delays. Originally slated for a midnight release, SZA told fans to expect the LANA on Dec. 20 morning due to “new mixes [needing] to ingest evenly across all platforms.” Ultimately, it dropped at 3 p.m. ET that day.

The Hot 100 chart, set to be revealed on Monday (Dec. 30), is shaping up to be an entirely different race. Holiday classics such as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” held firm in the Top 10 last week. However, there’s a strong chance that “30 For 30,” SZA’s collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, along with other standout tracks from LANA, could make a strong showing.

Within a week of the LANA being released, SZA revealed that she parted ways with her longtime manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, amid the LP’s rollout. “No one should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf,” she wrote via Instagram. “Sometimes, people grow apart, and that’s okay.”