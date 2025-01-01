Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo and SZA at 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

SZA brought out Lizzo during a Paris stop of the “Grand National Tour” to perform “IRL” for the first time.

The track originally appeared on Lizzo’s surprise mixtape ‘MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING’ released in June.

Their link-up follows a previous joint performance of “Special” at SoFi Stadium earlier this year.

SZA brought Lizzo out for the “Grand National Tour” again. On Wednesday (July 16) night, the ladies performed “IRL” for the first time ever at Paris La Défense Arena, much to the crowd’s delight.

The song originally appeared on Lizzo’s surprise mixtape, MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, which dropped in June. "BAD B**CH… in REAL LIFE," the "Truth Hurts" singer captioned footage of herself twerking as SZA performed her verse from the record. She added, "Thanks for letting me throw it [back] on [your] stage."

“Lizzo be throwing that thang,” someone wrote in the comments section, while another added, “I love y'all’s sisterhood so much.” A separate fan said what we were pretty much all thinking: “Them bodies are tea!” See the clip below.

Lizzo and SZA previously performed together in May at SoFi Stadium, where they sang “Special” in front of a sold-out crowd. At that point, the Houston rapper was just the second surprise guest of the LANA singer’s set after KAYTRANADA. Since then, the list has only multiplied, with Justin Bieber and Doja Cat joining her in Inglewood, California, and Paradise, Nevada, respectively.

Wednesday night marked SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s second Paris concert on the “Grand National Tour.” The “luther” collaborators are now headed to Cardiff, Wales, for a show on Saturday (July 19), while the Top Dawg Entertainment singer’s final stop as co-headliner will be on Aug. 9 in Stockholm. As Rap-Up previously reported, Lamar is set to wrap up the tour’s South American leg with special guests CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso.

Lizzo has also been keeping her fans fed lately. Alongside the release of MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING, she’s dropped a handful of short visuals for some of the songs. “YITTY ON YO TITTYS (FREESTYLE)” saw her twerking on a life-sized Labubu, while “STILL CANT FUH” received a visual as well.