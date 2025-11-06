Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA accepts the award for Favorite Female R&B Artist award onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

SZA opened up about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud in a GQ interview, sharing her thoughts on the drama.

The singer maintained her independence despite ties to both artists, choosing not to take sides in the rap beef.

Her decision to keep performing “Rich Baby Daddy” highlights her focus on artistry over controversy.

SZA had a banner 2025 that included ducking rap beefs and rocking stadiums with Kendrick Lamar. In a new GQ cover story, the “Kill Bill” singer discussed how she managed to avoid the mudslinging while leveling up her career in the process.

K. Dot and Drizzy feuding in 2024 and well into the next year left SZA in a precarious position. The 35-year-old is signed to TDE, the Compton rapper’s former label home, making them musical family at the minimum. As for Drake, she’s collaborated numerous times with the 6 God, including a pair of songs — “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy” — on his 2023 album, For All The Dogs.

The Hip Hop feud escalated with back-and-forth diss tracks (including SZA’s name getting dropped on Drake’s “Push Ups”), and ultimately culminated with “Not Like Us.” However, the “Luther” singer mostly steered clear.

“It was something between two grown-a** men, so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-a** men, you know?” SZA told GQ.

Fans and observers are quick to jump in the muck, not taking the high road. But the crooner chose the latter. “I didn’t really have any stake, per se. Obviously, I love Kendrick,” said SZA. “I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family. Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport. And, obviously, it’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs.”

The “unfortunate” she’s referring to is the continued animosity between former associates Drake, with whom she was once romantically involved, and Kendrick Lamar. Most recently, the former is set to appeal the judge’s decision to dismiss his infamous defamation case against Universal Music Group.

As for SZA, she had no problem performing “Rich Baby Daddy” while on the “Grand National Tour” in stadiums across the country and internationally. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t be celebrating some s**t that I ate up,” SZA told GQ about performing the aforementioned tune.

Considering the multiple award show wins, the Super Bowl halftime show performance and the praise earned in a year where she didn’t even release a new album, SZA can celebrate herself however she sees fit.