Key Takeaways:

SZA is giving fans a rare opportunity to connect with her one-on-one while supporting a humanitarian cause.

Fans can also bid on a signed merch bundle curated by SZA, with proceeds going to non-profits.

The Freedom for Sudan auction includes contributions from The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

For a limited time, fans can now bid for a one-on-one meet-up with SZA. On Monday (Jan. 5), the Grammy-winning singer announced that she’s auctioning off the opportunity to “hang out” as part of Freedom for Sudan’s fundraiser.

Sharing the news via Instagram, SZA revealed details of the hangout session, which will be hosted on Zoom. However, as she noted in the caption, the highest bidder is more than welcome to link up “in person” if they’re based in Los Angeles: “Anything to raise awareness and support.”

After fans questioned what someone could possibly do with SZA over Zoom, she enthusiastically pointed out “ANYTHING!!” The songstress elaborated, “SING, CRY, DO YOGA, MEDITATE, TALK S**T ABOUT CURRENT EVENTS, DANCE, LISTEN TO MUSIC BECOME BESTIES, MAKE MOOD BOARDS TOGETHER, AND PLAN FUTURE HANG OUTS!!! ALL TYPES OF S**TTT. CALL MEEEEE.”

The auction is slated to run from Tuesday (Jan. 6) at 11 a.m. GMT to next Monday (Jan. 12) at 11 p.m. GMT. At the time of writing, the highest bid is £1,000 (or roughly $1,350), with all proceeds going to Sudanese non-profits. Take a look below.

If meeting SZA isn’t on your wish list — or the price for a one-on-one is a bit steep — she’s also auctioning a signed merch bundle. According to the description, it’ll include five items “selected and signed by her,” though the exact pieces won’t be revealed until after the auction ends.

“Get closer to your favorite artists and support the people of Sudan in their mission to end the violence and exploitation and rebuild with a civilian government,” Freedom for Sudan wrote in its announcement. For those unaware, the country’s civil war, which began in April 2023, left “approximately two-thirds” of the population in need of humanitarian assistance.

Alongside SZA, artists like The Weeknd, PinkPantheress, Olivia Rodrigo, and Central Cee have joined the initiative. Together, they’re offering signed vinyl, meet-and-greets, VIP tickets, and more.