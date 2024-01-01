Image Image Credit Noel Vasquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Top Dawg, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar made it clear that he is on a mission right now after dropping his newest album, GNX. The talented Compton native expressed his feelings about his past 12 months, including his beef with Drake, Lil Wayne’s response to him being chosen for the Roc Nation’s Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and more.

Following the album's release, Lil Wayne seemingly reacted by saying, “Man, wtf I do?! I just be chillin [and they] still [come for] my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg [you] all. No one really wants destruction, not even me, but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Shortly after, Top Dawg shared, “Dot is a dangerous man right now. Everything I thought he would be at 16 years old is here right now. Everybody stand down. I promise you.” On the album, Lamar shouted him out on “heart pt. 6” when he spat, “Top used to record me back when it was poor me/ And now we at the round table for what assures me/ I guess my motivation was the yearnin’ for independence, poured everything I had left in the family business/ Now it's about Kendrick, I wanna evolve, place my skill set as a Black exec.”

The track broke down his relationship with various TDE artists like ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock, among others. Earlier on the song he said, “Ab-Soul in the corner mumblin' raps, fumblin' packs of Black & Milds/ Crumblin' kush 'til he cracked a smile/ His words legendary, wishin' I could rhyme like him/ Studied his style to define my pen/ That was back when the only goal was to get Jay Rock through the door/ Warner Brother Records, hope Naim Ali would let us know/ Was excited just to go to them label meetings.”

Lamar is locked in this year. All 12 songs on his project occupy the top spots on the Apple Music charts. After name-dropping Snoop Dogg, the fellow West Coast legend said in a tweet, “K dot new album GNX [fire emojis]. It was the edibles west west king,” in response to the “wacced out murals” bar, “Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Listen to the new album below!