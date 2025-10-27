Image Image Credit Gonzalo Marroquin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Danai Gurira and Teyana Taylor walk the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Teyana Taylor and Danai Gurira appeared in Dora Milaje battle armor from Black Panther during Vogue World 2025.

The tribute spotlighted Ruth E. Carter’s Oscar-winning legacy in Afrofuturist costume design.

Angela Bassett also wore her Queen Ramonda gown from Wakanda Forever, adding cinematic depth to the event.

On Sunday (Oct. 26), the annual Vogue World showcase returned to Los Angeles. The 2025 edition, titled Vogue World: Hollywood, took place on the Paramount Pictures lot and featured a live performance-meets-runway format celebrating fashion, film and music. Several celebrities reportedly attended the event, appearing both in the front row and on stage.

One of the most notable segments of the evening was the sixth act, which spotlighted Afrofuturism and honored Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Known for her work on School Daze, Malcolm X and Sinners, Carter’s designs have become synonymous with visually striking depictions of Black culture on screen. In 2019, she became the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, an honor earned for her work on Marvel’s Black Panther.

As such, actors Danai Gurira and Teyana Taylor made surprise appearances during this act by wearing Carter’s original designs from the Chadwick Boseman-starring film. Both appeared in the red and silver battle armor worn by the Dora Milaje, the elite all-female royal guard that protects Wakanda’s ruler. Accompanied by Damson Idris, actress Angela Bassett also took part in the presentation, wearing the purple gown Carter created for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Whether or not this confirms Taylor and Idris’ inclusion in the critically acclaimed superhero series is yet to be seen.

Tonight’s appearance marked Gurira’s Vogue World debut. Taylor, meanwhile, is familiar to the event’s audience, having delivered a standout performance at Vogue World: Paris in 2024 while wearing a metallic chainmail look by Rabanne.

Released in 2018, Black Panther grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide and received seven Academy Award nominations (while winning three). Its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, premiered in 2022 and continued the story following Boseman’s tragic passing. Both films were directed by Ryan Coogler.