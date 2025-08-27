Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor attends her "Escape Room" Signing & Release Event at DBS Sounds on August 24, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Teyana Taylor is moving on. The R&B singer recently opened up about her divorce drama with ex-husband Iman Shumpert — and said she didn’t mind coming out of pocket.

While on “The Breakfast Club,” co-host Jess Hilarious noted that on numerous occasions when Taylor makes headlines for her music, her divorce from the former NBA player seems to always come up, too. The “Maybe” singer agreed.

“Every single time,” said Taylor. “But that was part of the bait that I bit… That’s why I hopped on Live because y’all know how quiet I am. Even when the other party be dead **s wrong I’m still defending, protecting, all of the things because we have a daughter on social.”

Taylor was referring to the $70,000 she was ordered to pay Shumpert’s lawyers after being found in contempt of court for breaking a gag order on discussing their divorce publicly. The former G.O.O.D. Music artist had gone on Instagram Live in March to deny rumors that she was essentially taking all of her ex-husband’s money. A claim she adamantly denied.

“I think the Live woke n**gas up…,” Taylor added about why she felt compelled to speak out. When Jess referenced the lawyer fees she had to pay because of her commentary, the singer responded, “It was the best lil coin I ever spent.”

Taylor and Shumpert finalized their divorced in 2023. She has since moved on and is now dating British actor Aaron Pierre, going Instagram official back in June.

Taylor’s new album, Escape Room, was released on Friday (Aug. 22) to positive reviews. The project comes after a five-year hiatus and is accompanied by a short film starring LaKeith Stanfield and Pierre.