Key Takeaways:

Teyana Taylor shared her emotional reaction after the success of One Battle After Another at the Critics Choice Awards.

The film also earned Paul Thomas Anderson awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and honored at the Palm Springs International Film Awards earlier that weekend.

Teyana Taylor is feeling incredibly grateful after the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. On Sunday (Jan. 4), One Battle After Another, in which she stars alongside Chase Infiniti and Leonardo DiCaprio, took home Best Picture. Now, she’s reflecting on that special moment.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday (Jan. 5), the Escape Room singer wrote, “It costs nothing to clap for your people, especially when it’s rooted in genuine love! Wow, what a night. We did it!! Congrats to [Paul Thomas Anderson], the whole [One Battle After Another] fam bam, our fellow winners, and all the incredible nominees.”

“Being in a room filled with so much love, admiration, and creative brilliance is something I’ll never take for granted,” she continued. “Thank you, [Critics Choice], for seeing us and celebrating this moment with us.”

In the individual categories, Taylor was up for Best Supporting Actress, though Amy Madigan ultimately won for her role in Weapons. As for the other One Battle After Another cast members and crew, Paul Thomas Anderson scored wins for both Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Later in her post, Taylor thanked the designers, glam team, and brands who helped bring her look together last night. Notably, the “Gonna Love Me” singer went for a menswear moment in a Saint Laurent suit with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. See the post here.

Taylor had plenty to celebrate over the weekend. Not only did One Battle After Another win at the Critics Choice Awards, but she also received the Creative Impact & Breakthrough Performance Award at Saturday’s (Jan. 3) Palm Springs International Film Awards.

“We don’t take any of these moments for granted, not even for a second,” Taylor shared in a separate Instagram post. “My heart is so full, and I keep pinching myself. Congratulations to the entire OBAA village. Father God, in the name of Jesus, I thank You and I praise You for Your unconditional love.”