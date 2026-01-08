Image Image Credit Craig Barritt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Teyana Taylor at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Teyana Taylor will appear on “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Jan. 24, with Geese as the night’s musical guest.

Cardi B returns to the “SNL” stage on Jan. 31, continuing her AM I THE DRAMA? album rollout.

The January 2026 lineup also includes Finn Wolfhard and A$AP Rocky.

“Saturday Night Live” is finally returning from its winter break next Saturday (Jan. 17) with “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard making his hosting debut and A$AP Rocky serving as the performing act. The following week (Jan. 24), Teyana Taylor will make her hosting debut, with New York rock band Geese joining as the musical guest. Then, on Jan. 31, Alexander Skarsgård will host for the first time with Cardi B returning to the “SNL” stage.

Taylor’s booking arrives right as her momentum keeps stacking up across mediums. In film, she co-starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti. The movie already became an awards season heavyweight; it most recently won Best Picture at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, where Anderson also took home Best Director.

On the music front, Taylor’s fourth studio album, Escape Room, earned her first career Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album at the upcoming 2026 Grammys. That release was led by the emotionally charged singles “Long Time” and “Bed of Roses.”

Cardi’s return comes with plenty to promote. The Bronx talent last performed on “SNL” in 2018 and made headlines during that run when she revealed her first pregnancy. She’s currently continuing the rollout for AM I THE DRAMA?, her long-awaited sophomore album. The project dropped in September 2025 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The full-length effort, which boasted assists from Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Cash Cobain and more, also set the tone for Cardi's “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which is expected to kick off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California, before rolling through a run of North American arena dates well into April.