Studio Ghibli-style images have been all over X following artificial intelligence platform OpenAI debuting its latest version of ChatGPT-4o. Since then, plenty of fans and rappers — especially NAV — have joined in on the fun, with Sexyy Red being the latest.

Responding to a tweet about “soft launching with Ghibli anime style” on Wednesday (April 2), the “Pound Town” rapper said, “[Y'all] know what I’m about to ask [y’all] to do for me.” And sure enough, her 1.9 million and counting followers came through.

“Take this one,” one user wrote, alongside images of Red wearing a T-shirt and blue wig. Another grabbed her 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards outfit and gave it the full Studio Ghibli treatment.

Elsewhere, one person penned, “I got [you] gang!” along with a video of the Hood Hottest Princess artist as a puppet. In the clip, she wore a “Big Sexy” chain and red dress reminiscent of her look at 2023’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

So far, the images have been pretty tame compared to some of the previous issues artists, or celebrities in general, have faced with AI-generated photos and deepfakes. In addition to the aforementioned pictures, Red even retweeted a post of her and Bruno Mars sipping on champagne together.

The year 2025 is shaping up to be another Sexyy summer. In January, she debuted “Fat Juicy & Wet” with Mars, which, to no surprise, landed her another entry on the Hot 100 chart. The accompanying video boasted cameos from Lady Gaga and Lisa. Come Friday (April 4), the St. Louis native will mark her return with the aptly titled “Hoochie Coochie.”

“Real h**s, we don't get caught outside on any weather / Wintertime, I'm rockin' booty shorts, b**ch, f**k a sweater,” she rapped in a snippet shared earlier in the week. A few bars later, Red declared, “Hoochie coochie better, the other s**t be trash.”