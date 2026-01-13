Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt The Kid Mero attends The Vince Staples Show Season 2 NY Tastemaker Screening at Crosby Hotel on Nov. 4, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Maybe HOT 97 has a thing for hosts whose names are only four letters? On Monday (Jan. 12), the New York City Hip Hop radio station revealed that The Kid Mero would be taking over the morning slot — 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. — after the cancellation of “Ebro in the Morning.”

“Woo, ha ha! Mornings with Mero y’all! It’s your boy, The Kid Mero, the human durag flap,” said Mero in an announcement shared on social media. “I will be with y’all, faithfully, every Monday through Friday, 6 to 10. The most consistent voice in your life; more consistent than your parents, which is crazy to say as a radio host because you might have good parents. But if you got bad parents, I’m your daddy now. Mornings with Mero, baby. Lock in.”

Tuesday (Jan. 13) was Mero’s first day on the job as host of “HOT 97 Mornings with Mero.” The popular Bronx native getting the coveted spot was roundly praised. Even the former host of the slot, Ebro Darden, applauded the news. “Shout to [The Kid Mero]… This is so great!" he wrote on X.

Mero responded in kind with, “LET’S GET IT!”

The Kid Mero came to fame as one half of the podcast duo the “Bodega Boys” along with Desus Nice. Together they would host the “Desus & Mero” talk show, which started as a web series on Complex before moving to Viceland and eventually Showtime. However, the pair would infamously split in July 2022 (when Showtime announced the end of the show) due to what can be summed up as creative differences.

While fans are still disappointed in the breakup, both men continue to thrive. Besides his new gig, the ever-popular Mero is still hosting his “Victory Light with The Kid Mero” podcast and co-hosts “7PM in Brooklyn” with Carmelo Anthony.